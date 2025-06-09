Navua goes down in Labasa

Labasa FC delivered a dominant performance this afternoon, defeating Navua FC 5–2 at Subrail Park in the Extra Premier League.

The Babasiga Lions made an explosive start, opening the scoring within the first three minutes.

They added another before halftime to take a 2–1 lead into the break, after Jared Rongosulia pulled one back for Navua in the first half.

Labasa stepped up the intensity in the second half, scoring three more goals to seal the convincing win.

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Navua managed a late consolation through Usaia Tilivarua, but it was not enough to challenge Labasa’s dominance.

Labasa coach Alvin Chand acknowledged the result and says the team will look to build on the performance in upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Ba takes on Lautoka tomorrow at Churchill Park in the Extra Premier League at 11am.

Other games tomorrow see Nasinu and Nadroga battle at the Uprising Sports ground at 3pm.

There’ll be a double header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting at 12pm with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Suva before Rewa meets Nadi.

Peceli/