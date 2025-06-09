New vehicle brings hope to Dama village

For the people of Dama village, a new carrier vehicle is more than just transport, it’s a step toward opportunity and self-reliance.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has donated the vehicle to support community development, giving villagers the tools to take on road maintenance and environmental work under an agreement with the Fiji Roads Authority.

For many in the village, this marks the first time they have had access to such a resource, one that will make it easier to carry out daily tasks and improve the condition of their surroundings.

The initiative is part of the Dama Village Investment project, aimed at strengthening local development while promoting sustainable living.

Article continues after advertisement

But beyond the physical support, the vehicle is expected to open doors for income. Through the agreement, villagers will be able to earn while maintaining roads and contributing to the upkeep of their own community.

Village leaders say the support will not only improve services but also empower residents giving them a stronger sense of ownership and a chance to build a better future together.