Gospel High make FSSRL U15 final

Gospel High School’s under-15 side created history this morning in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition, booking their spot in the final for the first time ever.

They defeated Lautoka Central College 10–5 at Churchill Park in a hard-fought semi-final, ultimately securing their place in the decider.

Head coach Isimeli Koroi said that while he is proud of the team’s historic achievement, he believes they could have performed even better.

He added that they had expected a tough battle against the hosts and were not surprised when their opponents pushed them all the way.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroi also thanked the fans and supporters who turned up in numbers to cheer on the team.

Gospel will now return to the drawing board as they prepare for next weekend’s final, where they will face Nasinu Secondary School.

“We had been working on our attack throughout this week and we are happy the boys are able to get the job done today. Now we will go back to our drawing board and work on our weaknesses.”

Nasinu booked their spot in the final after defeating Ratu Kadavulevu School 16–0 in their semi-final.