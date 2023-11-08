Dominion Brothers hopes to guide more young players

The Dominion Brothers

Dominion Brothers, a rugby club in Fiji, is known to have moulded the most renowned rugby players in the country.

The Suva-based club continues to guide and give chances for younger players to showcase their talents.

Head coach, Epeli Matata, says they have been a pinnacle of hope for these young players, especially when most drop out of school.

“Just young kids, aged 17, 18 and 19 years of age, just coming to fulfil their dream of becoming a professional rugby player. So they thought Dominion Brothers was the best way to help them achieve their dreams.”

Matata says they have been opening their arms to players from different walks of life to help them achieve their dreams.

He adds that they have been moulding and guiding most of their current young players since three years ago.

“To say to all the young guns out there maybe just 17, 18 years of age thinking of dropping school thinking of pursuing a career in rugby professionally. It’s never too late. It’s never too late. We are open. Nothing for you to to bring like registration fee or anything like that. Just bring yourself the right mind-set and with the right attitude everything is possible for”

Meanwhile the Dominion Brothers side will feature in the Savusavu 7s at Ratu Ganilau Park on December 14th to the 16th.