Thomas inducted into Hall of Fame

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Rugby Women’s High Performance manager Alana Thomas surpassed a major milestone in her career yesterday after being inducted into the NSW Waratahs Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place in Sydney, where Alana was celebrated alongside other rugby legends.

As a pioneer in women’s rugby during its growth years, her dedication and passion have left a lasting impact on the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Wallaroo coach joined the Fiji Rugby Union two years ago, and has been a vital part of the women’s 7s and 15s team since.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.