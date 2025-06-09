Canakaivata and Vocevoce for Nadi

[Source: Nadi Rugby/Facebook]

Two Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players will strengthen the Jacks Nadi forward pack today in their Skipper Cup clash against Macuata.

Drua and Flying Fijians duo, Elia Cakanakaivata and Mesake Vocevoce are in the starting 15.

Vocevoce will wear the number five jumper while Canakaivata is going to anchor the scrum at number eight.

Article continues after advertisement

The side also has some experienced players like captain Veniona Vuki and halfback Anasa Raqili.

Nadi hosts Macuata at 3pm today at Prince Charles Park and in the Subrails Marama Cup at 11am, Nasinu faces Nadi. Both games will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

In other Skipper Cup games today, Malolo hosts Ba at Mana Island and Suva takes on Lautoka at Bidesi Park. Both games will kick off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Suva women play Lautoka today for the Bosco Trophy at 11am at Bidesi Park.

Skipper Cup games at 3pm tomorrow sees Vatukoula hosting Nadroga at Theodore Park and Tailevu facing Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.