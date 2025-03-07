Silktails going in confident

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

After sixteen weeks of pre-season training and two warm-up matches, the Kaiviti Silktails are now gearing up for an exciting season in the Jersey Flegg Cup, which kicks off tomorrow.

Coach Timoce Duve says that while the ultimate goal is to win the competition, their focus will be on taking each match as it comes and executing their game plans to the best of their ability.

He adds that the team is well-prepared, and the two pre-season warm-up match wins have been a major boost as they head into Round 1 of the competition looking to maintain their winning form.

“We are going into the match with a positive mentality, putting out a good performance and winning matches are some of our short term goals and at the same time developing the depth in the squad so that we will be able to rotate our players in this 26 rounds of competition.”

Duve has been quite impressed with the team’s overall skill and fitness improvements since the start of pre-season training.

Tomorrow they meet Parramatta Eels at 3pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.

