Lal to lead Nadi at FMF IDC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Former Ba and Fiji national football representative Salen Lal has been appointed head coach of Nadi FC for the upcoming FMF Inter-District Championship at Govind Park, Ba.

Nadi FA president Mohammed Mohin confirmed the appointment, saying Lal’s leadership will bring fresh energy and direction as the side looks to make an impact in Fiji’s premier football tournament.

“Salen Lal is a proven leader who understands the local game at the highest level. His experience as both a player and coach will be invaluable as we aim to make a strong statement at the FMF IDC.”

The association has also applied for the clearance of overseas players through the International Transfer Certificate process to boost squad depth and quality.

Mohin says once cleared, the players will add international exposure and strengthen their campaign.

Nadi opens its Group A campaign against defending champions Extra Supermarket Labasa FC at 3.30 pm on Tuesday before meeting Power Volt Suva at 2 pm next Wednesday.

They wrap up the pool stage with a much-anticipated clash against 4R Electric Lautoka FC on Sunday at 6 pm.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts next Tuesday at Govind Park in Ba.

You can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

