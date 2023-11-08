Katonivere has utmost faith in Team Fiji

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says he has the utmost confidence in the Team Fiji athletes to achieve success at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

While presenting their iTatau to the President today, Ratu Wiliame reminded the athletes that they are not only representing themselves, but their families and provinces as well.

He says given the mammoth task at hand, the athletes must leave behind any personal issues and challenges that might hinder their performance, and focus solely on achieving their goal at the regional meet.

The President says neighbouring Pacific Island countries will also be gunning for glory, so the athletes must put in the best effort in their respective events.

Over 300 athletes will represent Fiji in the 2023 Pacific Games.



The first batch of athletes will leave for the Solomon Islands next Tuesday.