Hard work pays off for Raravula

National touch rugby veteran Sisilia Raravula’s nomination for the 2024 Fiji Sports Woman of the Year comes without surprise, noting her achievements on the field.

Raravula has represented Fiji to the World Cup since 2015.

She also competed at the 2019 and 2023 Pacific Games in Samoa and the Solomon Islands.

For Raravula, being nominated for the award tells her that her efforts and hard work on the turf has not gone unnoticed.

“It is an honor, but I think also just all the dedication and things off the screen, it sorts of pays off. It’s sort of fulfilling and satisfying knowing that people would consider you as a nominee.”

She described her journey in the sport as fulfilling, having also met her husband through it.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tonight.

