Four cops remain in custody

The four police officers accused of repeatedly assaulting a man during a raid in March 2024 will remain in custody.

Jekope Nakula, Maciu Tuira, Tokoni Nemia, and Unaisi Leka were produced in court this morning.

It is alleged that between the 15th and 16th of March 2024, during a raid in Vatuwaqa, they unlawfully wounded a man by repeatedly assaulting him.

They are charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

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The state requested that the matter be transferred to the High Court, which was granted.

However, the magistrate presiding over the case confronted their lawyer, stating that he has the power to deal with their bail and gave him until next Thursday to file a formal application.

The lawyer representing the accused had said that he understood the Magistrates Court did not have the jurisdiction to deal with bail for such a matter, a comment the magistrate quickly dismissed.

The magistrate did not allow an oral bail application and said a formal application must be filed by next Thursday.

The accused have been further remanded, and their plea has also been deferred.