Coke Games triumph fuels QVS final push

[Source: Supplied]

Fresh off their Coca-Cola Games boys’ title victory, Queen Victoria School’s under-19 rugby league side is carrying fresh momentum into tomorrow’s national grand final against Ratu Kadavulevu School.

The school is still celebrating its athletics success, but attention has now shifted towards another major opportunity, with QVS preparing for its first rugby league final appearance in three years.

Head of School Waliki Nasau says the Coke Games triumph has provided a major psychological boost for the players ahead of the decider.

“The celebration is still going on for the Coca-Cola Games and for us it’s a big boost for this week’s grand final especially.”

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Nasau highlighted the significance of the team reaching the final after missing out on the semifinals and finals from 2023 to 2025.

“We’ve been out of the semi-final and final for the last three years… and this year we made it to the final.”

The players were given time to enjoy the Coke Games before returning to preparations this week, with the school maintaining a balanced approach ahead of the clash.

“The boys are gearing up… preparation is normal. They were given a break last week to watch the Coke Games and came back.”

QVS will also head into the final motivated by an earlier loss to RKS in the Eastern Zone final, with Nasau confident the team is ready for the challenge.

“Even though RKS beat us during the Eastern Zone final, now we are ready for the challenge.”

The national grand final will be held tomorrow at 4R Electric Stadium in Ba.