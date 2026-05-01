Fiji U20 all set for International Series

The SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 rugby team has entered the final phase of preparations for the International Series in South Africa later this month.

Team manager Kausheel Prasad said that despite the recent unfavorable weather conditions in the Central Division, the players have continued to train intensely and are eager to test themselves on the international stage.

The squad largely consists of the same group that toured Australia last month, with six new players added to bolster the side.

Prasad said several players with strong leadership experience have been included to strengthen the team, among them members who have previously featured in the Fiji Warriors setup.

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“The weather hasn’t really helped us a lot, but the boys are in high spirits. They’ve shown great commitment and are coping well with the demands of camp.”

Fiji will open its campaign against Georgia on the 21st, before facing hosts South Africa on the 26th and Chile on the 28th.

The team departs for South Africa next Thursday.