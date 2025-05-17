Villa cruise past sorry Spurs

[Source: Reuters]

High-flying Aston Villa dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday to improve their chances of more Champions League football and leave their visitors firmly focused on next week’s Europa League final.

With Villa dominating possession in a party atmosphere for their final home game of the season, the breakthrough came in the 59th minute when centre-back Ezri Konsa whipped home after Ollie

Watkins headed the ball into his path from a corner.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara rifled home Villa’s second in the 73rd minute to end the tepid resistance of Spurs, who hope to salvage an otherwise miserable season in Bilbao next week if they can beat Manchester United to lift the Europa League.

With one fixture left, Villa went fourth in the Premier League with the win – a point above Manchester City in the last Champions League qualifying spot, albeit Pep Guardiola’s side have two games more to play. Chelsea, in sixth, were also playing on Friday in the later kickoff.

