Naziah Krishna on Roy, roles and professional lines

Bula FC acting chief commercial officer Naziah Ali Krishna has moved to clarify her role at the club amid social media discussion, stressing that professionalism underpins her working relationship with star forward Roy Krishna.

Naziah, who managed Roy’s career for more than a decade, says her current executive role places them on clearly defined professional footing within the club environment.

She says while their personal relationship is well known, their day-to-day work at Bula FC is governed by strict professional boundaries.

“In this space, it is a little bit different. We have to keep it very professional and draw the line in terms of how we work.”

She says Roy is treated no differently from any other member of the playing squad, with clear separation between football operations and the club’s commercial arm.

Roy attends training and match commitments as required, while Naziah follows her own structured responsibilities within the commercial department.

Naziah adds that working within the club has given her a new perspective on Roy as a player, allowing her to assess his performances alongside coaching and management staff rather than through the lens of a personal manager.

She says her decade-long experience managing an elite athlete has equipped her to operate effectively in a high-performance sporting environment, while maintaining accountability and integrity.

Roy Krishna also weighed in on the issue, expressing disappointment at criticism directed toward women in leadership roles.

“It’s not good for anyone to go through that. As a husband, I’m really proud of what she’s doing. She knows what she’s doing, and it’s a good thing.”

He says Naziah has completed the FIFA Leadership Programme and currently serves as a co-chair of FIFA’s youth women’s committee, adding that her qualifications and experience speak for themselves.

Roy encouraged women in leadership positions to remain confident, block out criticism and allow their work to define them.

Meanwhile, Bula FC are preparing for the inaugural OFC Pro League season, which gets underway this Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The club will open the historic competition against Vanuatu United FC in a 2pm kickoff.

