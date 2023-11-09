Napoli stumble to 1-1 draw as eliminated Union snap losing run

[Source: Reuters]

Union Berlin’s David Fofana scored a second-half equaliser against the run of play to snatch a 1-1 Champions League draw at Napoli and snap a 12-game losing run, but it was not enough to keep the German side’s knockout hopes alive.

Matteo Politano gave the Italians a deserved 39th-minute lead following a one-sided first half before Fofana levelled on the break seven minutes after the restart with the Germans’ first big chance from open play.

The draw left Napoli in second place in Group C on seven points, two behind leaders Real Madrid who face Braga, on three points, later on Wednesday.

Union, who had lost their last 12 in all competitions including all their previous group matches in their maiden Champions League appearance, are bottom on one point.

They can no longer reach the knockout stage but can still finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

The Germans were on the back foot from the start and keeper Frederik Ronnow pulled off a good save to stop a Piotr Zielinski shot in the 17th minute.

The hosts went even closer in the 25th when Natan’s header hit the woodwork and then thought their dominance had finally paid off when Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa’s header found the net.

His effort, however, was disallowed for an earlier foul following a lengthy VAR review, with Napoli having 70% possession in the first half.

They did break the deadlock before halftime when a deflected shot bounced off Politano’s chest and into the goal.

Union hit the post through Josip Juranovic’s free kick in first-half stoppage time and then caught Napoli napping seven minutes after the restart with a quick break as Fofana slotted in on the rebound to stun the home crowd.

Napoli had 18 corners to the Germans’ five but despite late pressure and a string of chances they failed to score again.