Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

[Source: Reuters]

Nine-time champions Liverpool will play Fulham in their League Cup semi-final in January, while Championship side Middlesbrough will take on Chelsea.

The draw was held moments after Liverpool’s 5-1 rout of West Ham United on Wednesday to claim the last of the fourth berths.

The semi-final first legs will be played the week of Jan. 8, and the second legs beginning Jan. 22. The final is Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool clinched a record-19th semifinal berth, and their nine League Cup titles are also a record.