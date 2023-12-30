Leaders Inter held to hard-fought 1-1 draw at Genoa

Genoa's Radu Dragusin and teammates react after the match [Source: Reuters]

Serie A leaders Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 draw away to Genoa on Friday as Marko Arnautovic’s first league goal for the club was cancelled out by a header from Radu Dragusin.

Inter are top with 45 points but the result gives second-placed Juventus, on 40, an opportunity to close the gap as they host AS Roma on Saturday. Genoa are 13th with 20.

Inter broke the deadlock after 42 minutes when Austrian Arnautovic found himself in the right place to tap home a rebound off the post following Nicolo Barella’s volley.

He opened his account for the club in Serie A after being sidelined for several matches due to a hamstring injury following his loan move from Bologna in the close season.

However, Genoa equalised in first-half stoppage time when Dragusin’s powerful header from a corner eluded Yann Sommer despite the goalkeeper getting both hands on the ball.

As the smoke cleared Genoa showed little respect for injury-hit Inter, who were missing key players like Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco, and came close to scoring several times.

Having already managed to hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw earlier in the month at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa were again driven forward by an enthusiastic home crowd.

Inter started to gain momentum around the hour mark and Francesco Acerbi almost put them back in front with a header only for Josep Martinez to make a fine save.

The match then fizzled out with few clear-cut chances and both sides appeared content to end the year with a draw.

In Friday’s other late game, Lazio recovered from a goal down to beat visiting Frosinone 3-1 courtesy of Valentin Castellanos, Gustav Isaksen and Patric in a 14-minute spell late in the match. Maurizio Sarri’s side are eighth on 27 points.

Inter will start the New Year by hosting lowly Hellas Verona on Jan. 6, while Lazio visit Udinese the following day.