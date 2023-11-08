Krishna scores as Odisha FC stage epic comeback

[Source: Odisha FC/Twitter]

Fijian international Roy Krishna scored the winner as Odisha FC staged a remarkable comeback to beat Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation 3-2 in their Group D away match of the AFC Cup at the Maldives National Stadium.

Entering this must-win game to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the next round, the Juggernauts conceded two early goals, with Naiz Hassan and Vojislav Balabanovic scoring for the hosts.

Krishna found the winner in the 85th minute when he dribbled past one defender to complete the comeback for Odisha FC.

Sergio Lobera’s side didn’t back down after being 2-0 down and fought back in the second half, with Mourtada Fall (65’), Diego Mauricio (72’), and Krishna (85’) all finding the scoresheet to secure all three points.

The hosts began the game aggressively and quickly found the back of the net.

The Odisha FC defence momentarily stood still as Naiz Hassan capitalized on the opportunity to put the hosts ahead.

The home side applied more pressure and was awarded a penalty in the middle of the first half following a reckless challenge from Fall. Serbian forward Balabanovic made no mistake from the spot to double their lead.

The Maziya defence resisted Odisha FC’s attacks for the remainder of the first half and the opening quarter of the second half.

However, the Juggernauts regained their momentum with Fall finding the back of the net from an Ahmed Jahouh corner.

The Indian Super League (ISL) side continued to apply more pressure and seven minutes later, Brazilian forward Mauricio headed home the equalizer from another Jahouh set-piece.

Odisha FC now sit in third place in the table with six points, while Maziya is in fourth with three points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant succumb to a 2-1 loss against Bashundhara Kings

Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered their first defeat in the AFC Cup as they went down 2-1 against Bashundhara Kings at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Mariners took the lead in the opening half with Liston Colaco’s goal in the 17th minute, but the hosts equalized just before the end of the first half when Miguel Figueira scored a brilliant goal in the 44th minute. Robinho secured the winning goal for the home side in the 80th minute, adding excitement to the group table.

The game started with both sides testing each other’s defences in the early minutes. In the 17th minute, the Kings’ goalkeeper failed to catch Jason Cummings’ cross, and Colaco made a sweet connection on the rebound to put the visitors ahead.

Minutes later, Dorielton Nascimento had a great opportunity to level the score, but the Brazilian ballooned his effort from inside the box. Mohun Bagan SG continued to break the opposition’s defence on the counter-attack, and in the 34th minute, the Kings’ keeper made a terrific double save to keep his team in the game.

[Source: Indian Super League]