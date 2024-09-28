FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Martinez for two games

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez celebrates with the Copa America's trophy after the match [Source: Reuters]

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been handed a two-match suspension by FIFA for “offensive behaviour,” according to a statement from the Argentine Football Association on Friday.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper will miss Argentina’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.

The suspension follows incidents in Argentina’s recent matches against Chile and Colombia.

Article continues after advertisement

In the game against Chile, which marked Martinez’s first appearance since winning the Copa America, he made a lewd gesture with the trophy—similar to his controversial celebration after Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar.

After Argentina’s defeat to Colombia, the 32-year-old also struck a local television camera, leading to further disciplinary action.