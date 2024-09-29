Budimir brace helps Osasuna stun Barcelona 4-2

[Source: Reuters]

Croatian forward Ante Budimir scored twice to help Osasuna earn a shock 4-2 home win over leaders Barcelona and hand the visitors their first defeat of the LaLiga season on Saturday.

Barca manager Hansi Flick dropped regular starters Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez to the bench with an eye on Tuesday’s Champions League match against Young Boys and Osasuna, roared on by a sold-out El Sadar Stadium, started aggressively.

They pressed high relentlessly and threatened with quick counter attacks that hurt their much changed rivals.

Bryan Zaragoza, on-loan from Bayern Munich, crossed to Budimir to open the scoring with a close-range header in the 18th minute and the 23-year-old winger extended Osasuna’s lead with a strike from a quick counter-attack 10 minutes later.

Barca reduced the deficit thanks to a massive blunder by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera who failed to keep out a weak strike by Pau Victor in the 53rd minute, but Budimir extended the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, after he was fouled inside the box.

Substitute Abel Bretones scored the fourth with a brilliant strike from long range in the 83rd minute, before substitute Yamal scored Barca’s second with a shot from the edge of the box in the 89th.

Barca top the standings on 21 points, four ahead second-placed Real Madrid who have a game in hand and face local rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Osasuna are sixth on 14 points.

“We knew that Barcelona were a tough team, that they had won everything and that we had to go out and bite, and that’s how we went out,” Zaragoza told Movistar Plus.