Babasiga Lions ready to roar in Ba

The Labasa football side is geared up to defend their Inter-District Championship title at the 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba next week.

Fresh from their Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants victories, the Babasiga Lions are eyeing a clean sweep by claiming the final major tournament of the season.

With confidence running high, the team is urging fans in the western division to show up in full force as they start their campaign on Tuesday.

Labasa has been drawn in Group A, alongside Lautoka, Suva and Nadi.

Their tournament kicks off against Nadi next Tuesday at 3.30pm, followed by a clash with Lautoka FC on Wednesday at 6pm.

The Lions will round off their pool stage fixtures against Suva on Thursday at 2pm.

Fans can catch live commentary of selected matches on Radio Fiji Two.

