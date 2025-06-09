Ba braced for high expectations as IDC hosts

[File Photo]

Ba will carry the weight of the nation’s attention when they host this year’s FMF Inter-District Championship at 4R Govind Park, with coach Rodeck Singh acknowledging the pressure that comes with playing at home.

The Men in Black are expected to rise to the occasion in front of their passionate fans as they chase IDC glory on their own turf.

Singh says the team fully understands what it means to be hosts and the expectations that come with it

Article continues after advertisement

“We all knew from day one when IDC was decided to be played at Govind Park that it’s going to be a big responsibility. We will need to take this responsibility, absorb the pressure that is ahead of us and make sure we do well.”

Ba will open their campaign next week with the backing of their home crowd, who will be central to their push for success in the highly anticipated football tournament.

Ba will meet Navua in their first match which will be the final game of day one next Tuesday.

You can listen to selected matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.