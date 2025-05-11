Fijian Drua eyes strong finish

With pride, passion, and their season on the line, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are preparing for one final push as they gear up to close out their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Sitting of the points table with just three wins and nine losses, the Drua know the road has been rough, but they’re not done yet.

Two matches remain, and the team is determined to finish strong against two Australian-based rivals.

Head coach Glen Jackson remains hopefull despite recent setbacks, amd knows the boys will continue to show up, fight hard, and leave everything on the field.

“You know we got certain areas we need to be smart at on the field. We all know how we want to play and every team knows it. Unfortunately, when we don’t get the ability to look after that, we don’t talk about the rucks quite often and not get fast ball, that’s what we want.”

He’s also issued a heartfelt call to the Drua faithful, to stand with the team through thick and thin.

The Drua will be facing the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3.35pm and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

