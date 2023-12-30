Australia clinches test series triumph against Pakistan

[Source: ICC]

Australia secured a Test series victory against Pakistan in Melbourne, winning by 79 runs.

Pat Cummins played a crucial role, taking 10 wickets in the match, including 5-49 in Pakistan’s second innings.

Pakistan were bowled out for 237 while chasing a target of 317.

The match was evenly poised with Pakistan at 219-5 before losing their last five wickets for just 18 runs.

Mitchell Starc also contributed with 4-55. Australia now holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The final Test will begin on 2 January in Sydney. On day four, Australia started at 187-6 and thanks to Alex Carey’s half-century, they finished at 262 all out.

Pakistan’s seamers Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza took four wickets each.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a poor start with Abdullah Shafique falling for just four runs.