Competitors ready for Fiji Spartan Race

Over a thousand participants are expected to be part of the Fiji Spartan Race.

While launching the event in Nadi, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka expressing his delight in seeing the enthusiastic participation of athletes from Australia, China, USA, Japan, and New Zealand in the Fiji Spartan Race in Sabeto, Nadi this weekend.

Gavoka also says that he is happy to note that a lot of locals are part of this race and have been training.

He emphasizes Government’s steadfast commitment to fostering and investing in such exhilarating sporting spectacles.

“Earlier this year we hosted the International World Surfing Tour and from next year, we are welcoming back the World Surf League Fiji Pro. We want to connect with our visitors and reconnect with existing ones, enticing the world to visit and experience Fiji.”

Fiji’s super welterweight title holder Winston Hill says he is determined to do more than merely participate as he aims to push his limits and test his mettle on the demanding race course.

“Always been competing against the best in the world so this places us in another in a different arena be interesting to see how a bit of boxing can translate into a different field of play.”

Five-time obstacle course racing world champion and current Spartan Race World Champion, Nicole Mericle says she is eager to tackle the unique challenges presented by Fiji’s scorching heat and humid conditions.

“ We don’t get to race in very, very many hot humid conditions that are so tropical and interesting and so I think it will be really unique.”

As the countdown begins for the exhilarating showdown, the stage is set for the commencement of the children’s race from Friday, promising a thrilling showcase of youthful vigor and emerging talent.