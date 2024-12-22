Usyk outclasses Fury to retain title

[Source: theScore.com]

Oleksandr Usyk has successfully retained his heavyweight title after defeating Tyson Fury by unanimous decision.

The Ukrainian champion remains undefeated, holding onto his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC belts in a thrilling contest.

All three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favour of Usyk, showcasing his dominance and technical superiority in the ring.

