Usyk outclasses Fury to retain title

[Source: theScore.com]
Oleksandr Usyk has successfully retained his heavyweight title after defeating Tyson Fury by unanimous decision.
The Ukrainian champion remains undefeated, holding onto his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC belts in a thrilling contest.
All three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favour of Usyk, showcasing his dominance and technical superiority in the ring.
Article continues after advertisement
OLEKSANDR USYK AND TYSON FURY GO THE DISTANCE A SECOND TIME!#Usyk2Fury | BUY NOW on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/FXWiFF98Ej pic.twitter.com/OfoaAijBfA
— Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 21, 2024
Advertisement