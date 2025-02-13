Discipline fuels boxing success: Kwadjo

Joseph Kwadjo [File Photo]

Champion Joseph Kwadjo believes discipline and hard work are the cornerstones of a successful career in boxing.

The Suva-based Ghanaian boxer is preparing for a highly anticipated cruiserweight contest against Robin Hazelman in the main supporting bout of the Blue Water Boxing Promotions event.

While acknowledging Hazelman as a good person outside the ring, Kwadjo made it clear that their camaraderie will be set aside when they face each other.

“I am a type of person who does not talk much, when I jump in the ring that is where I prove myself.”

“Me and Hazelman were supposed to fight back in 2018, but unfortunately it couldn’t happen. But now, finally, it’s the right time for the fight.”

The boxer keeps himself busy and dedicates his time training aspiring boxers at his gym on Brown Street, with sessions running from 4 pm to 8:30 pm.

Kwadjo is thankful for his trainers and friends, Dustyn Foster and Sebastian Singh, whose constant pushing helps him reach his full potential.

He described their relationship as one of mutual respect and support, with them constantly pushing him to improve.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Next week Saturday.

