Arvind calls for more support

Chess Fiji General Secretary, Goru Arvind, is hoping to get more support in 2024.

Arvind, who has been a pivotal member of the sport, has seen an increase in interest rate this year.

He believes with the right support, the sport can reach greater heights.

Arvind adds they are thankful to Vodafone, a mobile network company in Fiji, for stepping up and assisting them in major tournaments this year.

He says that the support boosted the championship, giving women their own platform and category to compete in the Fiji Chess Championship which recently ended.

“Almost a large number of participants, well above 50, to the extent that we could actually separate the women from the open players. So now the women are competing in their own championships.”

The General Secretary is hopeful more support will be given to minor sports like chess in coming years.