WAF battles water crisis as reservoir levels drop

Heavy rainfall has led to a major disruption in water supply in the Tamavua system, caused by increased turbidity levels in the water sources.

The Water Authority of Fiji reported that the problem has impacted three key catchments, Headworks 3, Savura and Waimanu.

This is also causing water quality issues at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

The Waimanu pump station recorded a turbidity spike of 415 NTU, pushing the combined turbidity at the WTP to 373 NTU.

This level is higher than the plant’s capacity which is designed to process 60 million liters (ML) of raw water daily.

In response, WAF adjusted the water inflow to 65 ML/day, lower than the typical 75 ML/day required to meet full demand.

Due to the high turbidity, frequent backwashing of filters became necessary, further reducing production capacity to just 80 per cent of normal levels.

As a result, reservoir levels dropped by two meters from 3.20 meters before the rainfall to just 1.20 meters now, leading to water pressure issues and supply disruptions, especially in higher areas.

WAF is working to restore normal production levels by reducing turbidity and bringing water inflow back to 75 ML/day. This will help stabilize water supply and replenish reservoir levels.

In the meantime, WAF has deployed 40 water carting trucks to affected areas, including Lami, Wailoku, Samabula and Tamavua Koro to provide temporary relief.

Though valve operations and rationing have been implemented, their impact has been limited due to the low water levels.

WAF states that it is committed to restoring normal supply as soon as possible and appreciates customers’ patience during this time.

For more information, customers can contact WAF through their hotline, mobile app or email.

