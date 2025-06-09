Violence response not enough, says Sharma

Opposition Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma has questioned the effectiveness of government policies in tackling violence against women and girls, following Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran’s ministerial statement in Parliament.

Sharma acknowledged the severity of the crisis, noting that nine lives have been killed in intimate partner violence cases this year, and highlighted the significant economic cost of domestic violence, estimated at $300 million annually.

However, he argued that while the Minister has outlined policies and statistics, there is a lack of concrete, tangible action to address the problem on the ground.

Sharma is calling for a more inclusive approach, stressing that men, women, and children all face vulnerability to violence.

“She talks about increased domestic violence rates, nine lives lost this year, Mr. Speaker, sir. Is the Minister for Women implying that her government’s policies are ineffective? It’s a question I’m asking you. Has the Minister been able to solve thousands of women being targeted online? How many pending cases exist? How many cases have been reported?

Sharma is also urging for stronger investment in survivor-centred services, including shelters, hotlines, health care, and a justice system that treats all forms of violence as a national priority.

“Policy and budget must align with the promise of safety. We need survivor-centered laws, robust funding for shelters, hotlines, and health care, and a justice system that treats violence as a priority. And I’d like to repeat on this, Mr. Speaker, sir, a justice system that treats violence as a priority, and not just domestic violence, but any act of violence.”

Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran stresses that the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls is a landmark step, developed through consultations with over 2,000 Fijians to tackle root causes such as gender inequality, harmful norms, and unequal power dynamics.

Kiran highlighted key measures underway, including the review of the Family Life Education curriculum, the launch of the Pacific’s first National GBV Shelter Guidelines, outreach to rural and maritime communities, and active engagement with faith groups and traditional leaders.

