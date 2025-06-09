Tailevu people urged to utilize resources

[File Photo]

The Tailevu Provincial Council is urging its people to utilise their farms, lands, and fishing grounds to generate sustainable revenue for their families and the province.

Chair Semi Matalau emphasises that the key to increasing the province’s financial strength lies in better management and use of its natural assets.

Matalau says it’s the responsibility of the Provincial Council, together with the government, to help resource owners realise their potential.

Article continues after advertisement

In line with this, the council has proposed reintroducing Adi Tailevu Day, a dedicated day to be held alongside next year’s provincial council meeting.

This event aims to unite the province in contributing their soli or traditional offerings to support the council’s administration and build its financial pool.

“Currently, government grants are insufficient to meet the growing demands on the council. The workload is up here, but the government allocation is down here. We see the Adi Tailevu Day as a way for the people of Tailevu to assist the province directly, with all contributions benefiting only Tailevu.”

Looking ahead, Matalau envisions a time when villagers and districts will drive their own economic growth through local businesses, reducing reliance on soli contributions.

This renewed focus on resource utilisation and community collaboration marks a positive step toward greater economic self-reliance for Tailevu Province.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.