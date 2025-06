Regional security strengthened with Fiji-France partnership

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and France have pledged stronger cooperation to combat drug trafficking and transnational crime.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua met with French Ambassador Julie Le Saos to discuss joint efforts.

Both sides acknowledge drug challenges are global and have committed to work closely on operational and technical support.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

France will assist Fiji through training tailored to Fiji Police priorities and help upgrade drug surveillance equipment.

Naivalurua and Le Saos also focused on improving Fiji’s maritime surveillance and Counter Narcotics Bureau capabilities.

The national International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking will be held on June 30 across Fiji.

The meeting, according to the Minister outlines growing ties between Fiji and France in strengthening regional security.

