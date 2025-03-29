Ratu Tevita installed as Vunivalu

The chiefly title of Turaga na Vunivalu for Korolevu, Serua has been restored after several years.

Ratu Tevita Mara Latianara was officially installed yesterday in a traditional and religious ceremony.

The installation took place on Serua Island, the home of the Vunivalu, beginning with a religious blessing followed by the veivakatikori vakavanua ceremony.

The event brought together church leaders, family members, traditional elders, and government representatives.

Among them was the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Culture and Heritage Ifereimi Vasu, who reaffirmed the government’s support for traditional leadership.

The iTaukei Affairs Board congratulated the new Vunivalu while also pointing out the importance of his role in preserving customs, culture and unity within the Vanua Vakaturaga o Korolevu.

