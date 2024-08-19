Ratu Sukuna Park unveils state-of-the-art features

The iconic Ratu Sukuna Park has re-opened for the public, offering state-of-the-art features for people to utilize at the refurbished facility.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives and Small Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says the upgraded park unfolds a new chapter, as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna.

Kamikamica says the transformation of the park is a reflection of the government’s commitment for the renewal of urban and rural areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“The park is now a symbol of peace, creativity and new beginnings, a tribute to his enduring legacy. The Ratu Sukuna Park we see today is a transformation from its original form. A reflection of our nation’s progress and our commitment to urban renewal.”

Kamikamica says the facility is an island in the bustling city; a place where people can take a moment to rest and rejuvenate themselves from their day-to-day activities.

It features an improved multipurpose podium with the details magnified and size amplified, the tables and chairs have been touched up to provide comfort which will complement the scenic view that surrounds the facility.

Kamikamica adds the redevelopment of Ratu Sukuna Park is part of an ambitious vision which includes the Viti Levu Master Plan, an initiative that will guide the sustainable development of towns and cities in the next 50 years.

A multitude of people gathered to celebrate the significance of the landmark; with a traditional ceremony to celebrate Ratu Sukuna, a patriarch of modernization who has immensely contributed to development in Fiji.

The event was also attended by ministers and assistant ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as members of civil society organizations.