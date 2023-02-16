Progress made in digital economy development: Ali

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Transport and Tourism facebook page]

Fiji has made progress in developing a platform for the rapid evolution of the digital economy.

Permanent Secretary for External Trade, Cooperatives, and SMEs, Shaheen Ali says the government has made significant progress in building digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and developing digital skills over the years.

According to Ali, prioritized investments in the digital economy focus on training programs and scholarships to help workers develop the digital skills they need.

“We also recognize that technical expertise is necessary to drive the digital economy. Mobile money has also been a game-changer, with thousands of our people now using digital wallets to transfer money, pay bills, and make purchases.”

Speaking at the launch of the first ever Digital Economy Report: Pacific Edition 2022 in Suva today, Ali says the growth of e-commerce has been one of the major successes.

The PS says that Fiji is working with its partners to develop an e-commerce strategy that will guide the implementation of key economic policies pertaining to digital trade.

Meanwhile, the Digital Economy Report launch was released, with the goal of promoting digital technologies as a means of achieving development outcomes and higher living standards.