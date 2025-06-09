PM weighs options following court ruling on former FICAC head

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya. [Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is currently considering options following a High Court decision on former Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali, says Information Minister Lynda Tabuya.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting today, Tabuya says the Prime Minister is reviewing the implications of the judgment delivered yesterday, including whether an appeal will be pursued.

Tabuya says that under Fiji’s judicial process, a citizen may appeal a High Court decision to the Fiji Court of Appeal and subsequently to the Supreme Court.

She confirms that this avenue remains available to the Prime Minister, should he decide to proceed.

However, she highlighted that the High Court declined to order the reinstatement of Malimali as FICAC Commissioner and also refused to award either general or special damages sought in the case.

She says the court instead referred both matters to the Judicial Services Commission for consideration.

“At this point, the Prime Minister is looking at the available options, including awaiting the Judicial Services Commission to convene and make its decisions regarding Ms. Malimali moving forward.”

Tabuya stresses that JSC operates independently and any decisions made by the Commission will be considered by the Prime Minister once they are issued.

Tabuya adds that the government has 41 days within which an appeal may be lodged, and that any directives or decisions from the JSC could influence whether an appeal is ultimately pursued.

