Pioneer graduates celebrate at MLTC

The Ministry of Education, congratulated the first-ever cohort of students to graduate with a National Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care – Level 5 from the Methodist Lay Training College in Davuilevu outside Nausori.

Minister Aseri Radrodro commended the 13 graduates for choosing to serve in a profession that lays the foundation for lifelong learning.

Radrodro also congratulated the Methodist Lay Training College on its 50th Anniversary, acknowledging its longstanding role in training teachers, church leaders, and community workers who serve with skill, compassion, and faith

“Your hard work, dedication, and faith have brought you to this proud moment. You are the pioneers of this programme, the first to complete the National Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care at MLTC. This achievement is not only a personal success for you, but also a proud milestone for the College, the Methodist Church, and the Ministry of Education.”

He also thanked parents, guardians, and educators for their encouragement and support, noting that their guidance has helped shape the graduates into dedicated individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to Fiji’s education sector.

The two-year National Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care programme at the Methodist Lay Training College equips students through a wide range of modules.

This includes Development and Attachment Theory, Planning and Evaluation in ECE, Personal Development, Community Interaction, Operating and Establishing ECE Services in Fiji, and an 11-week practical teaching placement in kindergartens.

