Pacific Eye Institute commits to strengthening regional eye health

The Representative of the Fred Hollows Foundation and Pacific Eye Institute, Kirti Prasad, has acknowledged Fiji’s achievement in eliminating trachoma as a public health threat.

She says that in Fiji, while blinding trachoma is not a major cause of vision loss, the persistent presence of infection in some communities means the threat cannot be ignored.

Prasad says the foundation, via the Pacific Eye Institute and the Fred Hollows Foundation in New Zealand, is focused on training a regional institute to ensure countries have better surveillance and delivery of eye health services.

“Building capacity of Pacific ophthalmologists, nurses, and eye care workers to deliver high-quality care and surveillance across the region.”

Prasad adds although their involvement in the trachoma program was limited due to the low prevalence of blinding trachoma, the Pacific Eye Institute supported training and field activities.

She says the foundation will continue to strengthen national health systems and looks forward to supporting ongoing work on trachoma and other neglected tropical diseases in the region.

