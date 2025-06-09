Officers to receive training on new powers: Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says that once the new Police Act is passed, they will set up a legal team to create awareness among officers about its content.

Tudravu says a team will be visiting various divisions to raise awareness, ensuring that officers understand their powers and can properly implement the new law.

“Not all police officers will know all other legislations that are based on, but we are trying our best to get a lot of awareness done so that police officers know their powers.”

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Tudravu says that, given the processes currently underway, they are now in the final stage of the validation phase.

He adds that discussions are ongoing with the team reviewing the Police Act, and the aim is to have it finalized and presented during the last parliamentary session of the year.

