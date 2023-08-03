New lifeboat to enhance maritime training

A new lifeboat has been launched today for students of the Fiji Maritime Academy.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau launched the MV Laucala Chief, adding that the previous lifeboat, MV Vulisoko, has been serving the students for over 40 years and it’s about time the academy gets a new one.

“The newly donated lifeboat will be used for safety and survival training, of course very important for short courses on safety and the survival portfolio.”

Ro Filipe says that the new lifeboat, which was donated by Swire Shipping is valued at around $80,000.

Ro Filipe acknowledged Swire Shipping Regional Manager Pacific Island, Alex Pattison for the company’s generosity and continuous support in the education of maritime students.