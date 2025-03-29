New insurance scheme to help iTaukei families

[Source: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs/Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has partnered with the Reserve Bank of Fiji and insurance providers to introduce micro-parametric insurance.

This program is designed to provide fast financial assistance to iTaukei communities affected by natural disasters.

The policy ensures immediate financial support when extreme weather, such as intense rain or high winds is confirmed.

Payments of up to $1,000 will be sent directly to mobile wallets, helping families recover quickly without waiting for government aid.

Reserve Bank Governor Ali said the initiative has grown over five years, with up to 3,700 people expected to sign up this year.

He stated that the premiums are affordable, making the insurance accessible to more Fijians.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the iTaukei Affairs Board Josefa Toganivalu said the scheme was a game-changer for iTaukei communities.

He said that it reduces reliance on government assistance and providing financial security for homes and livelihoods.

This initiative is especially important for rural and maritime families, giving them a reliable safety net to rebuild after disasters.

