NCD crisis remains a concern: Dr Nasedra

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital has noted an increase in non-communicable diseases, which is a concern for the Health Ministry.

CWM medical superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra says many people are neglecting the fact that diabetes, like other non-communicable diseases, is controllable.

Therefore, he emphasizes the need to intensify efforts in primary healthcare.

CWM medical superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra

Dr Nasedra says a comprehensive effort is needed to combat diabetes and other NCDs, with a focus on prevention, care, and public health initiatives.

“For CWM’s trend in diseases, we continue to see an increase in non-communicable diseases. That is still one of the major challenges—our major challenge at CWM Hospital. Amputation is common as part of a complication of diabetes. I don’t have the exact number, but there are a lot of amputations now. With the increase in the number of diabetic cases presenting to CWM.”

Meanwhile, according to World Health Organizations Coordinator, Management NCD’s Dr. Enrique Domingo, NCDs drain the economy and pose a threat to human capital.

Dr. Domingo adds that successful prevention and control of NCDs depend partly on the willingness of individuals to address modifiable risk factors and follow medical advice.