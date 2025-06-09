Namosi support for Bill to clear minor criminal records

[File Photo]

Village elders in Namosi have voiced their support for the proposed Criminal Records Bill, saying it will give their people a second chance at employment and rehabilitation.

The bill was discussed today with traditional leaders in the province during consultations by the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Committee member Ratu Josaia Niudamu explained that the proposed law aims to discharge records of minor criminal offences, which have prevented many Fijians from securing employment, particularly overseas work opportunities.

He says there have been cases where individuals working under seasonal employment schemes returned home and later committed minor offences, including breaches of COVID-19 restrictions such as movement control orders.

Under the current system, Niudamu says all offences, whether minor or serious, remain permanently on a person’s record.

If passed, the new bill will allow minor offences to be cleared after a certain period, while serious crimes will remain permanently recorded due to their gravity.

Village elders in Namosi say they support the bill as it will help their people rebuild their lives and secure employment.

They add that the move aligns with traditional values of forgiveness and rehabilitation, giving individuals an opportunity to correct their mistakes and contribute positively to society.

