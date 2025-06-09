Musa reunites with family after two-week search

Twenty-five-year-old Mohammed Muzamil has been found and has been safely reunited with his family.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Police Force this afternoon, after he was reported missing on the 13th of January.

FBC News understands that Muzamil had been staying with close friends and family in Naiviqiri, Bua — a place he frequently visits.

Earlier today, his mother, Khatija Bi, confirmed that she had reported the matter to the police after becoming concerned when her son did not return home for more than two weeks following a funeral he attended in Bua.

She says communication was difficult due to poor network connectivity in the area.

Police have acknowledged and thanked members of the public for their support and concern in assisting with efforts to locate Muzamil.

