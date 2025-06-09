Mega Stars Fiji donates $10,000 to support seniors

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Singer Sanil Samy, also known as “Sunny Boy,” and his Mega Stars Fiji squad have used their music to make a meaningful impact, raising $10,000 for the Golden Age Home in Lautoka.

The fundraising concerts, held in Lautoka this week, brought together local and visiting artists for a lively series of performances featuring singing, dance, and prize giveaways.

Samy says the initiative aimed to support elderly residents who rely on community contributions for their daily care and well-being.

He adds that the squad was formed with a mission to give back to the community, ensuring that vulnerable and senior citizens are not forgotten.

Samy states that the project demonstrates the important role of community solidarity and the power of collective effort to improve the lives of older people.

“We are artists and we go around singing in weddings and do live shows and everything, live concerts. However, it’s our responsibility and duty to look after the community, especially our elders and senior citizens. And all the needy people who need our support so that they can survive also during these hard times.”

Samy says the $10,000 raised has been handed over to the Golden Age Home Board of Directors, providing vital support for residents.

