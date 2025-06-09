Man who killed uncle over affair sentenced to life

[file photo]

A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing his uncle out of jealousy in November last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court heard that on 8 November last year, the man asked his sister whether she was having an affair with the deceased.

After she answered “yes,” he picked up a knife and a stone and went to the deceased’s house.

The man threw a stone at his uncle’s forehead, knocking him down, and then struck him several times with a cane knife.

The uncle died later that day from the wounds.

In his caution interview, the accused stated he brutally attacked his uncle because of the “many wrongs” the uncle had done to his sister.

He also admitted to having an affair with his sister and said he attacked his uncle because he was “crazy over her” and jealous.

The court heard the man had overheard a conversation between his sister and uncle that morning and went to the house with the intent to kill.

He must serve a minimum term of 14 years and 9 months before a pardon may be considered.

