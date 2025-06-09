Labasa power woes eased by EFL

File Photo

Business operators in Labasa have welcomed improvements by Energy Fiji Limited. The upgrades aim to reduce power disruptions in the town.

Labasa Businessman Paul Jaduram says that earlier this year, unplanned power outages every Sunday along the town’s main street severely impacted business operations.

However, he says there has been a significant improvement in communication and coordination in recent months changes that came after concerns were raised during the Labasa Town Hall meeting in July.

“After that question, EFL has now upgraded the system it’s much better than what they had before. What they do now is inform all stakeholders and notify the specific areas where power will be shut off. Previously, if there was maintenance on just one street, they would switch off the whole town.”

Jaduram adds that while maintenance continues in selected areas, businesses in unaffected zones now operate without disruption, as only targeted streets are temporarily disconnected.

Meanwhile, with Diwali celebrations ongoing, ratepayers and business owners are also being urged to take extra care when using decorative lights especially with Labasa currently experiencing wet weather conditions.

