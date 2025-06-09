Kamikamica resigns from Cabinet and DPM post

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Cooperatives and SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, has tendered his resignation from Cabinet, effective today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed the development in a statement issued today, following formal communication from Kamikamica.

Rabuka stated the he received a communication from Kamikamica informing him of his decision to step down from Cabinet and from his position as DPM.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica is expected to return to the country tomorrow. He will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament as he focuses on addressing the charges brought against him by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Kamikamica is charged with perjury and giving false information to a public servant.

The charges were filed following investigations linked to the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC Commissioner.

The Prime Minister said he has accepted Kamikamica’s decision to step down, and Kamikamica has assured him of his unwavering commitment to the Government and the people of Fiji.

Until further notice, Rabuka will assume oversight of Kamikamica’s ministerial portfolio.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.