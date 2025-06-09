Illegal taxis flood Labasa, operators demand action

File Photo

The Labasa Taxi Association is raising alarm over a surge in illegal taxi operators.

They claim that the issue is spiralling out of control, especially during early morning hours when inter-island ferries dock.

Association Branch Chair Mahen Prasad states these illegal operators are now a daily problem at the Labasa market and bus stand area, often outnumbering legal taxis and hurting the livelihoods of registered drivers.

He is calling on the Police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to ramp up enforcement, saying private vehicles are operating as taxis unchecked, despite legal operators paying stand fees and adhering to regulations.

“I have received complaints from legal base taxis who are paying stand fees and operating from the base. Only 40 taxis can be parked and operate from the market taxi stand, while there are close to 185 legal base taxis paying stand fees. We are tenants of the Labasa Town Council. We have been paying our subs to operate, and we are the rightful tenants to operate our taxi business in Labasa Town.”

Prasad also claims there is an individual known to police coordinating these illegal operations and directing vehicles when inter-island buses arrive at the bus stand.

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi confirms they are aware of the problem and are working closely with LTA to find a solution.

“Currently, our town enforcement officers only issue bookings for illegal parking or non-payment of parking meters. We are now progressing with an MOU with LTA to give us legitimate powers to act on this issue of PARI or illegal operators.”

The proposed Memorandum of Understanding with LTA aims to strengthen enforcement, empowering town officers to take action on issues such as illegal taxis, reckless driving, and congestion caused by vehicles blocking public spaces.

